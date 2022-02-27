Russia’s Blameless OnlyFans Stars Say They’ve Been Banned After Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

The London-based adult subscriber service OnlyFans is removing accounts of content creators in both Russia and Belarus, according to some of the site’s stars.

It is unclear if the apparent changes are a political move or if new sanctions imposed on Russia in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine have made it impossible for the women to be paid via the site.

A cosplay content creator who goes by the handle kanra_cosplay, posted a shot of a message appearing to show that OnlyFans cancelled her account. “Woke up and got this message from @onlyfans @OnlyFansSupport they decided to delete my account without any warnings!” she wrote. “I had money there and without them I will not be able to live. Why they do this to ordinary people?! You decided to ruin our lives??!”

Another, who tweets under the handle @_Black_way_ said she and other adult stars were “hostages,” writing, “I don’t support this war, but I became its hostage, like other creators from Russia. Models, cosplayers, artists, youtubers and others. We all found ourselves blocked on our platforms or cannot receive income from them just because we are russian.” She later added, “I’m from Russia. And I’m an artist, not a military man with weapons. I want to continue doing my art and make people around me happy, not fight.”

Several other content providers based in Belarus and Russia tweeted similar complaints. One person who performs under the handle Shirogane-sama tweeted that she was actually protesting against her government. “While I’m attending protests and doing my best to help my Ukrainian friends, @onlyfans without any warning just deprives me of all my income I earned to live in a country with a government that I haven’t chosen,” she tweeted. “On the basis of what are you embezzling my fan’s money?” she later tweeted. “If you are breaching your own duties and rules and doing this to me, are other models safe?”

After the United Kingdom agreed to block Russia from the SWIFT network, it has become difficult to process payments to anyone living in Russia. While Belarus is not yet blocked from SWIFT, many of those affected are fiscally registered in Russia.

The apparent ban also affected stars from Belarus, including a cosplay star who goes by the name of Evenink_cosplay, who wrote:

“Thank you Onlyfans for banning me, a girl from Belarus, from your platform. Now I lost my job, can’t buy food and pay rent 🤡✌️.

“Meanwhile people who really participate in war have no problems, but models and cosplayers can’t work and get income. Thanks for this ‘real actions.’”

The Daily Beast has reached out to OnlyFans for comment.