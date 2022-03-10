Russia’s ‘Colossal’ Strike on Ukrainian Maternity Hospital Kills 3, Including Kid
WAR CRIME
Russia’s strike on a maternity and children’s hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol killed at least three people, including one child, officials say. At least 17 others were injured, some of whom were pregnant women. Confirming the death toll, Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told the BBC: “We don’t understand how it’s possible in modern life to bomb a children’s hospital. People cannot believe that it’s true.” The city council said the strike had caused “colossal damage” at the site of the hospital, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said the shelling had trapped kids under rubble. He asked: “What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?” The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities in Ukraine since the Russian assault began.