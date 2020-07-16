Intel: Putin’s Hillary Hackers Now After Our COVID-19 Vaccine Secrets

A Russian hacking group that played a role in breaking into Democratic networks during the 2016 election is now trying to steal coronavirus research, according to officials in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

In a joint cybersecurity advisory released by the three countries, intelligence agencies warned that a Russian hacking ground referred to as “APT29” had “targeted various organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine development in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, highly likely with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The group conducted basic vulnerability scanning against specific external IP addresses owned by the organizations. They then deployed public exploits against the vulnerable services identified.

It’s unclear whether the hackers were successful in accessing or stealing any research data, but one British official told The Daily Beast that the joint statement was an attempt to “stop” it from happening.

“We’re not going to comment on operational detail,” the official said. “However, we know that U.K. organizations involved in the COVID-19 response have been targeted. We believe they are targeting organizations to steal information and intellectual property. The [National Cyber Security Centre] has said this group is scanning IT networks looking for ways to get in and access sensitive material. The action from NCSC is intended to help stop that happening.”

APT29, sometimes referred to as “Cozy Bear,” is widely believed to be a government-run hacking group associated with Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service or SVR and has “a long history of targeting governmental, diplomatic, think-tank, healthcare and energy organizations for intelligence gain,” according to Anne Neuberger, director of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Center.

In 2016, APT29 hackers broke into the Democratic National Committee’s networks alongside hackers from Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate, known as GRU. Unlike their military intelligence counterparts, APT29 appears to be focused more on traditional espionage rather than carrying out hack-and-leak influence operations.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, several countries have reportedly targeted pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and public health organizations in an apparent attempt to steal data related to research on the disease.

In May, the FBI issued a statement indicating that the bureau was “investigating the targeting and compromise of U.S. organizations conducting COVID-19-related research by [China]-affiliated cyber actors and non-traditional collectors” who sought to steal “valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research.”

Iranian hackers have also reportedly been active in attempting to steal COVID-19 research data. Reuters reported that Iranian-linked hackers posed as journalists in emails as part of an attempt to hack Gilead, which makes the COVID-19-fighting antiviral drug remdesivir. Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which analyzes cybersecurity threats for the company, subsequently announced that it had “found new, COVID-19-specific targeting of international health organizations,” consistent with the Iranian-linked hacking group known as “Charming Kitten,” which “corroborates reporting in Reuters.”

Biotechnology research has long been a target for countries engaged in economic espionage. In a 2018 report on “Foreign Economic Espionage in Cyberspace,” the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center listed the biotechnology industry as one of the targets in which foreign intelligence services have the “highest interest.”