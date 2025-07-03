Russia’s Deputy Navy Commander Killed in Humiliating Blow to Putin

The deputy head of the Russian Navy has been killed during a Ukrainian assault in Russia’s Kursk region, state officials confirmed on Thursday. Major General Mikhail Gudkov, who formerly led a marine brigade fighting against Ukraine, was killed Wednesday “during combat work” in a border district of Russia’s Kursk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. Gudkov was appointed to his position in March this year, according to Russia’s TASS state-owned news agency. At least 10 other top Russian commanders have died in battle or have been assassinated by Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The news of Gudkov’s death comes as the Pentagon abruptly announced it would be halting arms shipments to Ukraine this week, in a move which caught Kyiv and even some of President Trump’s allies by surprise, according to Politico. The outlet reported that the decision came after a review of U.S. weapons stockpiles found that some supplies were running low. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to discuss the matter during a phone call with Trump on Friday, Bloomberg reported.