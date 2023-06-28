Russia’s Elite Took Up Arms During Prigozhin Mutiny: Report
GEARED UP
While Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his troops to march on the southern Russian city of Rostov on Friday, staging a mutiny, Russian elites starting panicking. Authorities reportedly began issuing weapons to some Russians with combat experience to help defend against rebellion. At one state-owned company, those with combat experience were asked to go on patrols and were provided weapons by the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s successor to the KGB, according to a report from Faridaily Substack. One manager said of the call to arms: “We will destroy the terrorists to the last bullet,” according to one source. Meanwhile, other members of the Russian elite, including state managers, officials, and their families, were fleeing the country and booking tickets out of Moscow, one source close to Russian oligarchs said. According to Important Stories, jets belonging to oligarchs Arkady Rotenberg and Vladimir Potanin left Russia on Saturday as well.