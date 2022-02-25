Russia’s Foreign Minister Thinks the Whole World Is Blind
SAY THAT WITH A STRAIGHT FACE
As ordinary Ukrainian citizens cowered in subway stations turned into makeshift bomb shelters and pulled civilian bodies from the rubble of bombed out houses on the second day of Russia's invasion Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed, with a straight face, that “nobody is going to attack the people of Ukraine.” At one point during the televised press conference, Lavrov refused a question from CNN and instead gave the floor to a Chinese journalist who tossed a softball question. When asked about images of blatant attacks on apartment blocks and homes, he said again there will be “no strikes on civilian infrastructure.” Then he quoted his master. “I will stress: read what Putin said. No strikes on civilian infrastructure, no strikes on the personnel of the Ukrainian army, on their dormitories, or other places not connected to the military facilities. The statistics that we have confirm this,” Lavrov said. He went on to repeat the Kremlin’s bogus claim that Kyiv is controlled by neo-Nazis, apparently deliberately ignoring the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is of Jewish descent.