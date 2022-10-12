Russia Says 8 in Custody for Crimean Bridge Explosion
BLOWBACK
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday that it had arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in connection with the devastating bombing on the Crimea Bridge over the weekend. The KGB’s successor agency blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the plot that left several people dead and caused a partial collapse of the road bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. The FSB claimed that the device used in the attack moved from Ukraine to Russia via Bulgaria, Georgia, and Armenia. The security service also claimed to have foiled similar attacks in Moscow and the city of Bryansk in western Russia. “All the activities of the FSB and [Russia’s] Investigative Committee are nonsense,” Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukrainian intelligence services, told local media. “They are fake structures which serve the Putin regime, so we're definitely not going to comment on their latest announcements.”