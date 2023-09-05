Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ Pictured for First Time Since Wagner Rebellion
SIGNS OF LIFE
A photo apparently showing Russia’s General Sergei Surovikin was posted online on Monday in what is believed to be the first new image taken of him since the failed Wagner Group mutiny in June. “General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today,” Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak wrote in a caption to the picture on Telegram. Surovikin—dubbed “General Armageddon” thanks to his ferocious tactics in Syria—had not been seen in public since Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched his abortive rebellion, with reports suggesting that Surovikin had been detained by Russian authorities over suspicion he was involved with the uprising. Separately on Monday, the New York Times reported that Surovikin had been released from detention in the days after Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in late August.