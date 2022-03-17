Russia’s Now Keeping WNBA Star Brittney Griner Locked Up Until MAY
FREE BRITTNEY
A court in Moscow has announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner will be detained through May 19 at least. The gold-winning Olympian who plays for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested in February for allegedly having vape pen cartridges at an airport, and is now being charged for drug trafficking. Russian state media TASS reported that even though Russian authorities have provided accommodations for the U.S. Consul to visit Griner, no representatives have done so. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) reported to CNN that at the outset of her arrest, Griner hadn’t been given consular access. Her arrest has sparked outcry—with politicians and activists calling for her release—and increased tensions between the U.S. and Russia amid the war in Ukraine.