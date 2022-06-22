Russia’s Rebranded McDonald’s Sold 120,000 Burgers in One Day

Read it at Business Insider
Fifty rebranded McDonald’s fast food restaurants have opened in Moscow, and on the first day, the chain sold a record 120,000 burgers, its CEO said. McDonald’s announced in May that, in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, the fast food chain would no longer be conducting business in Russia. The rebranded business, which was sold by McDonald’s to Russian businessman Alexander Govor, is called “Vkusno & tochka,” meaning “tasty and that’s it.”