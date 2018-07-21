Russia’s Top Diplomat Complains to Pompeo About ‘Fabricated Charges’ Against Maria Butina

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release a Russian woman accused of working as a Kremlin agent in the U.S., claiming the charges against her are “fabricated.” Lavrov brought up the issue during a phone call about improving bilateral relations following President Trump’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, according to a statement from the ministry. The pair’s chat came just days after the accused Russian, Maria Butina, was denied bail and ordered to remain behind bars until her trial. Lavrov “stressed the unacceptability of the actions of the U.S. authorities who arrested Russian citizen Butina on the basis of fabricated charges, and the need for her early release,” the statement said. The two are said to have also “exchanged views on prospects for further building relations.”
