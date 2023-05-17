CHEAT SHEET
Russia’s Top Diplomat: Germany’s Leaders Have ‘Nazi Genes’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims Germany is supporting Ukraine as it seeks to fend off Moscow’s attacks because today’s German leaders “inherited Nazi genes.” He made the perplexing argument in an interview with the propaganda outlet Tsargrad published Wednesday. Asked about the “rude” state of diplomacy in the West, Lavrov, among other things, said the “actions” taken by “children of the German military and SS men” who are now in power are clearly affected by genetics. “It’s a fact,” he insisted, accusing Germany of “associating itself with a neo-Nazi regime.”