CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Russia’s Top Diplomat: Germany’s Leaders Have ‘Nazi Genes’

    HOT TAKE

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the media during the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa, India, May 5, 2023.

    Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims Germany is supporting Ukraine as it seeks to fend off Moscow’s attacks because today’s German leaders “inherited Nazi genes.” He made the perplexing argument in an interview with the propaganda outlet Tsargrad published Wednesday. Asked about the “rude” state of diplomacy in the West, Lavrov, among other things, said the “actions” taken by “children of the German military and SS men” who are now in power are clearly affected by genetics. “It’s a fact,” he insisted, accusing Germany of “associating itself with a neo-Nazi regime.”