CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia’s Top Diplomat Says He Is Traumatized by Gender-Neutral Bathrooms
THE HORROR
Read it at Fontanka
Russia’s top diplomat used a bizarre anecdote about his own difficulty navigating European bathrooms to take a shot at the West on Wednesday. In a speech at the Primakov Readings international forum in Moscow, Lavrov lamented the “variety of genders” that he claimed has now reached double digits in Europe. “If this is what I observed in Sweden last year when I attended a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, when, sorry for the details, during the break I asked where the bathroom was. They told me the door with the letters W/C. I asked, ‘Is this for the ladies or the gentlemen?’ I was told, ‘We share everything.’ I couldn’t believe it, but it was really like that. You can’t imagine how unhuman it was, just not human,” he said.