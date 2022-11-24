Russo Brothers to Bring FTX Crypto Series to Amazon With ‘Hunters’ Creator
YOU, ME & SBF
The devil works hard, but the suits up in Hollywood’s C-suites work harder. Less than two weeks after the complete collapse of crypto whiz kid Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32 billion empire, Variety reported that Amazon Studios has closed a deal with Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company to create a series on the debacle. David Weil, the creator of Amazon’s Hunters series, is set to write the pilot and executive produce, and the Russos are in talks to direct. Sources told the trade that the series will be based on “inside reporting” by journalists who have covered the fall of FTX, though details were not immediately disclosed. Variety also reported that “multiple Marvel actors” who have worked with the Russos in the past are being eyed for “key roles” on the show. The Amazon series is the first of what will likely be several competing productions—both scripted and documentary—on FTX. Apple is reportedly nearing a deal with The Big Short scribe Michael Lewis, who handily began following Bankman-Fried around six months ago, while The Imitation Game screenwriter Graham Moore is adapting a New York story on the subject for a separate interpretation.