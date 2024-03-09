‘Rust’ Armorer Is Struggling in Jail as She Awaits Manslaughter Sentencing
TOUGH TIME
The recently convicted armorer on the film Rust is struggling in jail, TMZ reports. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed displayed genuine shock as she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday for an on-set accident which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed is having a tough time as she awaits her sentencing hearing in a New Mexico detention center, her lawyer Jason Bowles told TMZ. In Bowles’ closing arguments on Wednesday, he said “Justice for Halyna does not mean injustice for Hannah,” and argued that his client had been made into a “convenient scapegoat.” Ultimately, Bowles failed to hang the responsibility for the fatal shooting on actor Alec Baldwin, who pulled the trigger. The jury chose not to convict her of evidence tampering, after prosecutors alleged she handed off a small bag of cocaine to avoid scrutiny after the accident. Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison, and a date for her sentencing hearing has yet to be set. Her family is planning to visit her soon, TMZ learned.