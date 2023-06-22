‘Rust’ Armorer Tried to Hand Off Narcotics After Shooting: Prosecutors
‘STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN’
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the embattled Rust armorer, was charged Thursday with evidence tampering in connection with Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of the western’s cinematographer in Oct. 2021. Prosecutors accused the 25-year-old of transferring narcotics to another person on the day of the shooting with the intent to “prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself,” according to a court filing. Gutierrez-Reed also faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. In a statement to The New York Times, Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said that the timing of the new charge “stinks to high heaven.” He drew a connection to a previously unreported email sent Tuesday “raising serious concerns about the investigation.” The email, obtained by the Times on Thursday, was written by the state’s former lead investigator on the case, Robert Shilling. In it, Shilling lambasted the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office for its conduct “during and after their initial investigation,” calling it “reprehensible and unprofessional to a degree I still have no words for.” Shilling declined to elaborate on the email, telling the Times he was under a nondisclosure agreement.