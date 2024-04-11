‘Rust’ Armorer’s GoFundMe Shut Down for Violating Rules
BOOTED
A GoFundMe page intended to help pay for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s legal defense has been shut down for violating the site’s rules, which forbid users from fundraising for “the legal defense of alleged financial and violent crimes.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the GoFundMe was started by Gutierrez-Reed’s father, who is an established industry armorer, and asked donors to contribute to appeals expenses with a goal of raising $100,000. Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on March 6 for the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, who was fatally shot when a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged. Prosecutors painted Gutierrez-Reed as careless and irresponsible on set, while her defense team and family argued she was scapegoated by Baldwin and a dozen other producers who allegedly created a “culture of lack of safety” there. Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison ahead of her April 15 sentencing. Baldwin will go to trial for involuntary manslaughter in July and has pleaded not guilty.