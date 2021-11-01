‘Rust’ Assistant Director Speaks Out for First Time Since Fatal Shooting
SILENCE BROKEN
The assistant director for the Alec Baldwin western Rust broke his silence for the first time since the fatal on-set shooting of the film’s 42-year-old cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. In a statement to the New York Post, David Halls said Hutchins “was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.” It is still unknown how a live round got into the chamber of the gun Alec Baldwin fired during filming, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, 48. Halls previously admitted to authorities that he didn’t thoroughly check the Colt revolver he handed to Baldwin, according to a search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, which says Halls inspected the gun after the shooting and found four dummy rounds and one spent live round.