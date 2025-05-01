‘Rust’ Director’s Brutal Reaction to Alec Baldwins’ Reality Show

British sitcom legend and Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, 78, said she doesn’t have “all that amount of time left” and predicts her “time must be coming quite soon” as she discussed career-spanning achievements and mortality in an interview with My Weekly magazine, reported the Independent. Yet with age, Lumley said she has learned to get the most out of every day and stop worrying. “I used to panic when I was young, but as I’ve got older I’ve started literally to live day to day,” she said. “With age, you work out what matters. I always knew that good stuff would come along when I was older. When I was 18, I longed to be 30. When I was 30, longed to be 50. We mustn’t be led into thinking getting old is bad. Growing old is good.” She said that she doesn’t want to waste “a minute of being on this beautiful planet,” and she added that her “big message” to young people is to put their phones down. “You need time in your head. I’m so afraid we’re going to breed a generation who don’t know the world and don’t know how to talk,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Ab Fab’ Star Says She Doesn’t Have a Lot of ‘Time Left’CHEERS, SWEETIETouching on mortality in an interview, the 78-year-old actor said she’s “near the top of the hill.”
- 2'Rust' Director's Brutal Reaction to Baldwins' Reality ShowNOT A FANBaldwin released a reality show documenting his involuntary manslaughter trial in February.
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
- 3Sheryl Crow Reveals Alarming Incident After Her Musk ProtestINTRUDER ALERTThe singer-songwriter said it was a moment where she “really felt very afraid.”
- 4Michael Bolton’s Kids Reveal How He Discovered Brain TumorRED FLAGSHis family said they missed so many signs that something was wrong until a night out bowling made them realize “something’s wrong with his brain.”
Partner updateAD BY AngaraCelebrate Mom With This Made-For-Mother’s-Day JewelryDIAMONDS ARE FOREVERAngara’s diamond necklaces and pendants are available at a discount for the holiday.
- 5NFL Punishes Falcons With Huge Fine for Brutal Sanders PrankFOUL PLAYFalcons’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son made a savage prank-call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft Friday.
- 6Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Stopped Spanking Her Kids‘EMBARRASSED’Obama said it took “a few” spankings to realize something important.
- 7Child Damages Painting Worth $56 Million in NetherlandsCHILD’S PLAYA child left scratches on the painting during an “unguarded moment” at the museum.
- 8Airlines Offer Bleak Warning on Tourism to the U.S.TURBULENCE AHEADTrump’s trade threats and unwelcoming border stance are driving European travelers away.
Shop with ScoutedThis Focus Supplement Is a Smart Alternative to CoffeeBYE, BYE BRAIN FOGJuice Plus Luminate blends naturally sourced nootropics, adaptogens, and caffeine to give you a quick mental boost without the crash.
- 9Actress Who Starred in ‘Carrie’ and ‘Dallas’ Dies at 100MOVIE MOMPointer, the former mother-in-law of Steven Spielberg, died “peacefully in her sleep,” daughter Amy Irving announced.
- 10Michael Bolton Opens Up on His Aggressive Brain Tumor‘AIN'T GOING DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT’The iconic singer spoke about the side effects he has experienced during his cancer fight.
‘Rust’ Director’s Brutal Reaction to Alec Baldwins’ Reality Show
Rust director Joel Souza is clearly not a fan of Alec Baldwin’s reality series, The Baldwins. In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, the director was asked if he had seen the show, which documented Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial last year, and said: “I think I was busy hitting myself in the face with a frying pan that night.” Baldwin was on trial for a fatal accident that took place on the Rust set in October 2021. The actor’s prop gun accidentally discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while also injuring Souza. “You think about the chain of events that started that morning. Bad decision after bad decision was made,” Souza said of the tragic incident to The Guardian. “Talk about the butterfly effect,” he continued. “I wish I never wrote the damn movie.” Baldwin’s trial ended with a motion to dismiss. The film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Read, who was in charge of handling the prop weapons on set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Rust releases in theaters May 2.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
Musician Sheryl Crow revealed that an armed man got onto her property after she publicly ditched her Tesla to protest “President Musk.” In an interview with Variety, the singer-songwriter described the alarming example of right-wing backlash to her viral video in February. “This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed—and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed,“ she said. “So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.” Crow nevertheless indicated she would post the video again, even while knowing the response it would generate. “I can’t help it,” she said. “I feel like I’m fighting for my kids.” Crow pledged to donate profits from her sold electric vehicle to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she wrote in an Instagram post sharing the video at the time.
Michael Bolton’s daughters say a family bowling night tipped them off that something was seriously wrong with the legendary singer. In a new People interview, Bolton, 72, opened up about being diagnosed with glioblastoma, rare form of brain cancer, in late 2023. Just after Thanksgiving that year, he went bowling with his kids and grandkids. But he kept bowling out of turn, again and again, his daughter Taryn recalled. “That was when we were like, ‘Something’s wrong with his brain,’” she told People. Looking back, she said, the signs were already there: “We missed so many things.” Earlier that same night, Bolton suddenly fell out of his chair. And a few weeks before, while performing at a charity event in mid-November, Bolton grew nauseous and struggled to keep his balance. The Grammy-winning singer eventually went to the hospital after he suffered a “bad” headache over the same weekend, where an MRI revealed a tumor in his brain. Doctors confirmed it was glioblastoma, which affects roughly 15,000 Americans each year, after removing the tumor during surgery. The cancer has a recurrence rate of about 90 percent, but Bolton’s most recent scan in early April was clear. Bolton said his experience has given him a “heightened sense of appreciation” for life.
The best Mother’s Day gifts fall into two categories: extravagant or heartfelt. If you’re looking for something that balances luxury with sentiment, Angara’s diamond necklaces and pendants are sure to put a smile on any mom’s face.
Angara is an elevated fine jewelry brand that blends elegance and artistry through its handcrafted designs. Whether you’re shopping for a new mom, a grandmother, or another maternal figure, the brand’s Mother’s Day sale has everything you need to express your love in a lasting way. Act now to get 12% off orders over $500 and 15% off orders over $3,000.
This charming 14k white gold pendant features a mother and baby motif, accented with prong-set diamonds to symbolize the beauty of maternal love.
Turn up the charm (and cuteness) with this yellow gold heart pendant showing baby’s feet in a dazzling diamond-lined heart—perfect for any new or expecting mother.
If you want something more subtle but just as symbolic, Angara’s interlocking circle necklaces beautifully represent the unbreakable bond between two souls. Keep it simple with a minimalist gold piece, or add a twist with its enthralling emerald design.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
The NFL has slapped the Atlanta Falcons with a $250,000 fine and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich with a separate $100,000 penalty after Ulbrich’s son pulled a prank on Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft. Jax Ulbrich, 21, and his friend prank-called Sanders on Friday, impersonating Saints GM Mickey Loomis and falsely telling him he’d been drafted by the team. The prank, which was filmed and quickly went viral, hit even harder given that Sanders—long projected as a first round pick—had to wait three agonizing days before the Cleveland Browns finally picked him at No. 144 on Saturday. Even President Donald Trump weighed in during the draft, calling NFL owners “stupid” for not picking Sanders. In an apology posted to Instagram, Jax wrote, “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish.” The Falcons said in a statement, “we appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it,” adding that, “the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives.” Sanders told reporters that while he thought the prank was “childish,” it didn’t bother him, according to ESPN. “It didn’t really have an impact on me,” Sanders said, “because it was just like, I don’t feed into negativity.”
Michelle Obama changed her outlook on spanking when she realized how it made her feel. The former first lady, who shares daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, with former President Barack Obama, shared the revelation on her IMO podcast with brother Craig Robinson. “I felt silly,” after spanking her daughters, Obama said during the Wednesday episode’s conversation with Damon and Marlon Wayans. “I took a couple spankings for me to be like, yeah, you know what? But I felt like, you know, this is a little kid and the fact that I can’t think of any better way to get my point across than to smack somebody on the butt, I felt embarrassed.” That said, Obama wouldn’t classify herself as a new-school kind of parent. “I want to be a proponent for reinstating some of the stuff that we had,” in older generations, she explained. For example, when kids say, “‘I hate my mom.’ It’s like, you better say that in your head, in your room,” she continued. “You don’t say that out loud. You know, parents are too afraid to set those kinds of boundaries. And I think that’s also part of the challenge that we’re facing in this generation.”
A child damaged a painting worth around $56 million at an art museum in the Netherlands. A young visitor got too close to American artist Mark Rothko’s “Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8” at the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam. A spokesperson for the museum said that the artwork “sustained superficial damage,” the child leaving “small scratches” in the lower part of the painting. “Conservation expertise has been sought in the Netherlands and abroad. We are currently researching the next steps for the treatment of the painting,” they added. The spokesperson said that they “expect that the work will be able to be shown again in the future.” The museum has not yet released the estimated cost of repair for the piece. This is not the first time a Rothko has been damaged. In 2012 Rothko’s 1958 piece “Black on Maroon” was defaced at the Tate Modern by artist Wlodzimierz Umaniec, who ended up getting sentenced to two years in prison. It took 18 months for the painting to be fully restored. In the past, the Dutch museum has asked visitors to pay the repair costs for works they damage. The museum made a visitor pay for the restoration costs of Wim T. Schippers’ three foot-long carpet of peanut butter titled “Peanut Butter Platform,” after they accidentally stepped on it in 2011.
Europeans are starting to avoid travel to the United States over President Donald Trump’s economic brinksmanship and increasingly unwelcoming border stance, two major airlines have warned. “We know there are a lot of customers that are holding back in buying tickets for a little more clarity on... the border, and things like that,” Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith told analysts Wednesday, according to the Financial Times. Transatlantic bookings from Europe for May and June have dropped 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year, the outlet reported. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said the airline group was slashing its planned growth on transatlantic routes in half. “When it comes to vacation trips to the U.S., especially from the German, Austrian and Swiss markets, it’s easy to imagine conversations around the kitchen table where families are saying, ‘We don’t know yet if we really want to go,’” he said. Spohr noted that Trump’s sudden walkback on his tariffs against Europe could help bookings “recover.” Stories of European travelers being detained after arriving at U.S. airports have circulated widely in recent weeks. “Right now, it’s really the new administration that’s scaring people. They’re afraid of going through Customs,” a tour guide in California told France 24.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.
Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.
Actress Priscilla Pointer, who had roles in the television show Dallas, the film Carrie, and portrayed mother figures in several other films in the 1970s and 1980s, died Monday, her daughter announced. She was 100. Amy Irving wrote in an Instagram post that her mother died “peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed.” Pointer had roles alongside her daughter in six films besides 1976’s Carrie, including Looking for Mr. Goodbar the following year, The Falcon and the Snowman (1985), and Blue Velvet (1986). Pointer was on the CBS show Dallas for six seasons, ending in 1983. For 32 years, Pointer was married to Jules Irving, the artistic director of Lincoln Center, with whom she had three children: Amy, David, and Katie. After Irving’s death in 1979, Pointer married actor Robert Symonds, the associate director of Lincoln Center’s Repertory Theater. Pointer was Steven Spielberg’s mother-in-law for four years in the 1980s due to her daughter Amy’s marriage to the director.
Michael Bolton opened up about how his rare form of brain cancer has altered his life, saying that “succumbing to the challenges is not an option.” The Grammy-winner was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2023, but he never lost hope. His daughter, Holly, recalled how “he was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes.” Bolton told People that his experience has given him a “heightened sense of appreciation” for life. “I find comfort in general more easily,” he said, adding: “It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life.” Since his diagnosis, Bolton has always been surrounded by family, in particular his three daughters, Holly, Isa, and Taryn. He noted how “to know that you’re not alone” is “a big deal.” “We’re in this together, and that’s it,” Taryn added. Yet Bolton still worries if he’s adequately preparing his daughters for the future. He remarked: “It’s a reality of mortality. Suddenly a new light has gone on that raises questions, including ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’” But the singer remains optimistic, even choosing not to receive a prognosis of his cancer. He “want[s] to keep going,” saying how he’s even come up with a new song title: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight." Bolton announced his diagnosis to fans on Instagram in 2024, saying that he would be stepping away from touring for a while.