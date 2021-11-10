‘Rust’ Gaffer Who Held Dying Cinematographer Sues Baldwin for Negligence
‘SEVERE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS’
Rust’s chief electrician filed suit against the low-budget Western’s producers, including Alec Baldwin, on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The negligence suit, which also names the film’s “inexperienced” head armorer and controversial assistant director as defendants, comes nearly three weeks after a prop gun loaded with a live round went off on Rust’s New Mexico set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Key gaffer Serge Svetnoy accused Baldwin and the other co-defendants of causing him “severe emotional distress,” having previously penned an emotional Facebook post describing how he held a dying Hutchins in his arms, which “will haunt him forever,” the filing states.
The court documents, obtained by TMZ, blame the mishaps on the film’s producers attempts “to save money by hiring an insufficient number of crew members to safely handle the props and firearms.” But Svetnoy’s complaint also points a scathing finger at Baldwin specifically. The filing asserts that Baldwin “owed a duty” to the cast and crew to double-check the firearm, and handle it “with reasonable care and diligence.” What’s more, the suit notes, “the scene did not call for Defendant Baldwin to shoot the Colt Revolver,” only to point it at the camera.