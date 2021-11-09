‘Rust’ Crew Member Facing Amputation After Spider Bite on Set
CURSED SET
A Rust crew member has been hospitalized and may lose his arm after being bitten by a spider while closing down the set of the ill-fated Western film. Jason Miller, a lamp operator and pipe rigger, was reportedly bitten by a brown recluse spider on the New Mexico film set, which was shuttered indefinitely after a firearm accident on Oct. 21 resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Miller was hospitalized days after the bite for “necrosis of his arm and sepsis,” according to a GoFundMe set up in his name. The fundraiser, which had raised more than $10,000 on Tuesday, said that Miller has “endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation.”
TMZ, which shared graphic photos of the open wound, reported that Miller’s family is planning to sue for workers’ compensation. When approached for comment by Sky News earlier this week, a spokesperson for Rust’s producers said, “We do not comment on individual members of the cast and crew’s private matters.”