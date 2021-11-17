‘Rust’ Script Supervisor Sues Alec Baldwin, Producers Over Deadly On-Set Shooting
FILM SET FROM HELL
The Rust script supervisor who made the infamous 911 call after the deadly on-set shooting has sued star Alec Baldwin, other producers, and the film’s armorer over the incident, alleging the film did not need a firearm to go off and that others should have checked whether it was loaded. “Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded,” Mamie Mitchell wrote in her suit, according to Deadline. “Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself.”
Mitchell, represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred, is the latest in several suits filed against Baldwin and other Rust personnel over the October tragedy at the New Mexico set that resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death. The claims run concurrent to the criminal investigation the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is conducting. There has been no update on whether anyone faces criminal charges related to the shooting.