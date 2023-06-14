‘Rust’ Weapons Supervisor Was Likely Hungover on Set: Prosecutors
NEW CLAIM
The weapons supervisor on an Alec Baldwin movie set where a cinematographer was shot dead was likely hungover before she loaded a live round into a revolver fired by Baldwin, prosecutors allege. The allegation was made on Friday in response to a motion filed by lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed seeking to have her involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed. Prosecutors say Gutierrez-Reed was drinking and smoking cannabis in the evenings during the production of Rust and that it would be in the public interest for her to “finally be held accountable.” Gutierrez-Reed’s defense attorney argued that the prosecution had mishandled the case. “The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah,” Jason Bowles told the Associated Press. “The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth apparently.” An involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin was dismissed in April.