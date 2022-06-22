Republican Who Resisted Trump’s Coup Attempt Says He’d ‘Vote for Him Again’
‘TRAGIC PARODY’
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified on Tuesday that he resisted former President Donald Trump’s aggressive pressure campaign to overthrow the 2020 election, told the Associated Press that he’d still vote for Trump in 2024. “If he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again,” Bowers declared in an interview. “Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the county. In my view it was great.” During his stunning and sometimes emotional testimony before the Jan. 6 House committee on Tuesday, Bowers recounted how angry Trump supporters terrorized his home as his gravely-ill daughter was dying inside. He also claimed that an armed man appeared to threaten his neighbor at one point. Throughout the hearing, Bowers refuted the ex-president’s false claims about the election and their personal conversations while recalling the sheer incompetence of Trump’s legal team. “This is a tragic parody,” he sighed, noting that Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman had no evidence to support their outlandish theories.