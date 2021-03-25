Rutgers Will Require Students on Campus to Get Coronavirus Vaccine
SAFETY DANCE
Rutgers University has become one of the first major universities in the U.S. to require students on campus to get coronavirus vaccines before they start the fall 2021 semester. “We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said in a statement to students Thursday. Students who are enrolled exclusively in online classes will not be required to be vaccinated, and exemptions will be allowed for medical or religious purposes. But otherwise, all students planning to attend the school in-person at any of the three campuses in New Brunswick, Newark, and Camden will have to present “proof of vaccination,” the university said.