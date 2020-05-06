Ruth Bader Ginsberg Phones Into Supreme Court Case—From Her Hospital Bed
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg caused liberal hearts to skip a beat on Tuesday evening when news broke that she was being treated in a Maryland hospital for an infection. But the 87-year-old powerhouse has continued to work from her hospital bed, phoning in to participate in telephone arguments on Wednesday morning in a crucial case about the Affordable Care Act’s requirement for most insurers to cover contraceptives for women. Ginsburg asked a long question concerning the Trump administration tossing “to the wind” the requirement for women to have access to no-cost contraceptives, AP reports. Ginsberg is reportedly being treated for an infection caused by a gallstone, and she underwent non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition.