    Ruth Bader Ginsberg Undergoing Chemotherapy for Recurrence of Cancer

    ONE TOUGH LADY

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is undergoing chemotherapy for a “recurrence of cancer,” the 87-year-old judge said in a statement Friday. She said the chemotherapy began in May and her treatment course is now clear. It led to a “significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” the statement said. Ginsburg, one of the court’s four liberal justices, said she would continue receiving chemotherapy to keep the cancer at bay and would continue working daily. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” she said. Ginsberg underwent a procedure earlier this year to remove gall stones and was also hospitalized on Wednesday for an infection—neither issue was related to the cancer, she said.

