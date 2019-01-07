CHEAT SHEET

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg Misses SCOTUS Arguments for First Time in 25 Years

    Victoria Albert

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not sit Monday for oral arguments at the Supreme Court for the first time as a justice as she continues to recover from lung-cancer surgery, The Washington Post reports. Ginsburg will receive briefs and transcripts of the two arguments scheduled, and will continue to serve in her role as a justice. On Dec. 21, Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy, which involves removing part of the lung, to treat cancerous nodules. Ginsburg’s cancer was first discovered in November, when she went to the hospital after falling in her office. As The Daily Beast previously reported, doctors believe Ginsburg’s cancer has been entirely removed.

