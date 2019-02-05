Ruth Bader Ginsburg Shuts Up Conspiracy Theorists by Making First Appearance Since Cancer Surgery

Read it at The Washington Post
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has shut up QAnon conspiracy theorists who spread rumors that she’d died by making her first public appearance since undergoing cancer surgery in December. The 85-year-old attended an event called “Notorious RBG in Song” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. on Monday night—a musical celebration of her achievements. She underwent a pulmonary lobectomy a few days before Christmas after doctors discovered cancerous nodules in her left lung. Top figures in the pro-Trump media have taken advantage of her recovery period by spreading rumors, originating on QAnon, that she was gravely ill or dead. The #WheresRuth hashtag began picking up steam on Twitter on Jan. 28, when it began trending nationally.