Back in Saddle
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital in Baltimore on Sunday, and is “home and doing well,” the court said in a statement. Ginsburg, 86, was admitted Friday night with chills and a fever, and her condition improved Saturday, according to the statement. “With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated,” the court said. Bloomberg reports that she was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., and then transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Ginsburg took a rare sick day earlier this month with what a court spokesperson said was a stomach virus. Until earlier this year, Ginsburg had never missed an argument because of illness since joining the court in 1993.