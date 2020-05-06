CHEAT SHEET
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Gallbladder Infection

    RECOVERING

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Tuesday was treated for acute cholecystitis, a gallbladder infection caused by a migrating gallstone, according to a memo released by the Supreme Court. She will hear oral arguments before the Court from the hospital via teleconference Wednesday. The outpatient treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital was successful, according to the memo, and she expects to remain in the hospital for a day or two. The Justice last made headlines for continuing her well-known workout regimen amid the coronavirus pandemic in early April.

