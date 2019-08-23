Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed a three-week course of radiation treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, the Supreme Court disclosed in a Friday statement.

“The abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July, and a biopsy performed on July 31 at Sloan Kettering confirmed a localized malignant tumor,” the statement read, adding that a bile duct dent was placed.

The tumor was “treated definitively,” and there is no evidence of the disease anywhere else in her body, the Supreme Court said.

“The Justice tolerated the treatment well. She cancelled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule,” the statement reads. “Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.”