Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Lie in State at the Capitol on Friday
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and lie in state in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced. At the court, the late justice’s coffin will arrive for a small service for family, friends, and colleagues at 9:30 a.m., and then be moved to beneath a portico at the top of the front steps. The Washington Post reports the public can pay respects from around 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday. At the Capitol the following day, the site will only be open to invited guests because of public-health restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from pancreatic cancer.