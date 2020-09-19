CHEAT SHEET
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Spurs $50 Million in Donations to Democrats
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has spurred more than $50 million in donations to Democratic candidates across the country. ActBlue, the party’s donation counter, recorded tens of millions in contributions just hours after the liberal justice’s death, breaking the record for most money given in an hour since ActBlue began recording in 2004—$6.3 million. Ginsburg died at 87 Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Her death foreshadows a bitter partisan fight over the 2020 election and filling her slot on the high court, which President Donald Trump has vowed to do in the near future.