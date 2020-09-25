RBG’s Trainer Does Pushups in Front of Her Casket at U.S. Capitol Memorial Service
STAY STRONG
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer Bryant Johnson performed one of the more unusual tributes to the late Supreme Court justice as her casket lay in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Friday: He dropped to the tiled floor and did some push-ups. Ginsburg was famous for her twice-weekly workouts with Johnson, which continued into her final months. Her steely planks became the stuff of memes and she kept hitting the Supreme Court’s private gym even when the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the country. “The only reason why I didn’t shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain’t having it,” Johnson said in April. Ginsburg, who survived numerous bouts with cancer, died on Sept. 18, at 87, from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.