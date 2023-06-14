RV Catches Fire at Dog Show in Tampa, Killing 5 Dogs Trapped Inside

CHEAT SHEET
An RV caught fire at a dog show in Florida on Tuesday, killing the five dogs trapped inside, according to authorities. The Tampa Bay Times reported that the fire erupted in an RV owned by professional dog handlers Rick and Mandy Justice, which was parked at the site of the American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show in Tampa. A wall of smoke and flames prevented bystanders from getting inside the RV to rescue the trapped dogs, and by the time firefighters arrived, the fire had consumed half of the vehicle. According to a related GoFundMe posted after the fire, the dogs inside were from the Boxer breed.