Here’s How to Stretch Your Vacation Budget Further by Not Wasting Precious Dollars on Gas
Summer in Style
Warm weather got vacation on the brain? You’re not alone. With sky-rocketing gas prices, people are looking for creative ways to get a change of scenery without breaking the bank. An RV delivered straight to your campsite presents the perfect solution. Escape the everyday hustle and avoid guzzling the vacation budget away at the pump thanks to RVshare.
The easy-to-use site lets you filter your search by RV type, price, location, or even pet-friendliness. Go “glamping” under the stars in stunning locations without forgoing the comforts of home. You can filter your RV down to include luxuries like showers, stove top kitchens, TVs, and in-dash air conditioning. RVs are available at every budget and pet-friendly options mean four-legged family members are welcome. Rentals are available across the country, but here’s a few locales that would make for a memorable trip.
Boasting coastal views, forest hikes, and plenty of wildlife, Acadia National Park has something for everyone. This out-of-the way destination is the perfect place to disconnect.
Acadia, Maine
This island off the coast of Virginia features sandy beaches and wild horses. Visitors can kayak, ride the waves, or hunt crabs for dinner. Get ready to camp right on the dunes!
Assateague, Virginia
Only thirty-minutes from Crested Butte, Gunnison will have you living out your Western movie fantasy. There are activities for every season from winter fat biking (aka biking in the snow with big-wheeled tires) to fly fishing in the warm weather.
Gunnison, Colorado
Take in the beauty of the stars by night and explore the world-famous caverns by day in Carlsbad. This hiker’s paradise offers trails both through the desert and underground to the Big Room cavern.
Carlsbad, New Mexico
