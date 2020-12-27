CHEAT SHEET
RV That Exploded in Nashville Was Belting Out Petula Clark's 'Downtown': Cops
A Nashville police officer told a Newschannel 5 reporter that the RV that was detonated at 6:30 a.m. Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee, was playing the 1964 hit song “Downtown” by Petula Clark. The lyrics run the gamut from loneliness to distraction, including, “When you're alone and life is making you lonely/You can always go - downtown.” The song goes on, “Just listen to the music of the traffic in the city/Linger on the sidewalk where the neon signs are pretty/How can you lose?” It has not been confirmed whether the person who blew up the RV was in it at the time, but police raided a home in Nashville on Saturday in connection with the incident but few details have yet emerged about a possible motive.