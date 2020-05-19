You Can Still Have a Socially Distanced Family Vacation This Summer
After being stuck inside for so long, taking a vacation sounds better than ever. Renting an RV and hitting a park is a great way to take in nature with your family while avoiding crowds, and people are taking notice. RVShare has seen an historic 650% growth in RV rentals since earlier this year.
With RVShare, you can choose from local RVs, priced per night, including 30% of listings that offer delivery so the RV comes to you! Does your family include a fur baby? 30% of the listings are pet friendly, so you don’t need to leave Fido at home. You can choose a drive-able RV or an RV that can be hitched to the back of your car.
Towable Tiny Home, to Escape NYC
3-Day Rental
Drivable RV, to Escape LA
3-Day Rental
There’s never been a better time to explore the great outdoors, removed from the bustle of civilization. While many national parks are closed, state parks are open on a state-by-state basis for hiking or camping. This guide is updated with the latest statuses as states release new guidelines. Pick a park near you, grab a camper, and get outside!
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.