Looking for an Adventure to End the Summer? You Should Catch This Meteor Shower
Seeing Stars
Looking to end summer on a high note? Nothing can top the Perseid meteor shower—which peaks on August 11th—with its rate of 100 visible shooting stars per hour. Escape the light pollution of a big city in an RV with family and friends to witness this celestial event in all its glory. RVshare makes renting an RV hassle and stress free. Use the straightforward search to apply filters like RV type (driveable or towable), pet friendliness, appliances, and even delivery options, to find the right RV for your trip. Additionally, RVshare has your back with fraud protection, worry-free payments, and 24/7 support. RV rentals are available across the nation, however, these IDA-recognized International Dark Sky Parks are known for their stargazing qualities.
The Astronomy Field at Cherry Springs State Park is a magical spot to watch the Perseid meteor shower.
2016 Sunseeker by Forest River Class C
Price listed per night
Enjoy Big Bend National Park’s beautiful desert and mountain topography in the morning and cap the night off with a party under shooting stars.
Lady Swashbuckler
Price listed per night
Saying you slept under a meteor shower in Death Valley is a guaranteed conversation starter. This National Park offers some of the darkest night skies in the United States.
2020 Forest River RV Salem Cruise Lite
Price listed per night
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!