Find the Perfect RV to Rent for an Unforgettable Summer Glamping Adventure
Happy Glamper
Imagine all the best parts of camping—fresh air, starry nights, and the great outdoors—without the hassle of pitching a tent or sleeping on the ground. RVshare is the way to glamp (short for “glamorous camp”) this summer. It makes finding and renting your dream RV a breeze. RVshare has a powerful but simple search function that lets you filter RVs by type (drivable or towable), amenities (shower, stove, air conditioning), pet friendliness, and even delivery options. Yes, you don’t need to worry about the hassle of driving the RV to your glamping destination—the owner can take care of it for you and ensure everything is perfectly set up upon your arrival. They can even return to collect it at the end of your vacation. Plus, RVshare’s payment protection and 24/7 roadside assistance ensure you’re financially secure and never stranded in case of a breakdown. As an exclusive deal for Daily Beast readers, RVShare is offering $50 off any RV rental bookings of $600 or more by using the code DBJULY50 at checkout. But act fast, this code expires on 7/31.
If you're traveling with a large group, this RV is the perfect choice. It comfortably sleeps ten and features two (!!) full bathrooms. But the real kicker is the included TV and wifi. Your crew can spend the evening under the stars, streaming your favorite show or movie together on the outdoor TV.
2022 Entegra Coach Vision
Price listed per night
This RV is a true home away from home. It packs a bathroom, kitchenette, and queen-sized bedroom into a small, towable footprint. And you’ll love how the sleek interior design looks like it was ripped from a home reno show.
2022 Travel Trailer
Price listed per night
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.