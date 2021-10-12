Your Fall Travel Inspo: Pumpkins, Wineries, and a Village Steeped in Urban Legends
Feelin’ Gourd
Summer may be over, but there are still plenty of fun things you and your family/friends can do this fall. RVshare makes your dream autumn trips come true with its massive fleet of RVs available for rent. RVshare's intuitive search function allows you to filter by RV type (driveable and towable), pet friendliness, hot and cold water supply, and appliances. On top of that, RVshare also provides 24/7 support, fraud protection, and worry-free payments. RV rentals are available nationwide, but these spots make for unforgettable fall getaways.
Visiting Napa Valley AFTER harvesting season rewards you with fewer crowds and breathtaking views of the valley’s beautiful fall foliage.
Nothing says fall like pumpkins. The Great Pumpkin Farm in upstate NY has loads of fun and family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, corn and hay mazes, costume contests, and a cannon that can shoot pumpkins over 3000 feet!
Get into the Halloween spirit with a trip to Sleepy Hollow. Tour the estate of the author of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, explore the possibly spiritually-connected Octagon House, and be sure not to miss the biggest Halloween event in the area — the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. Over 7,000 hand-carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns will dot the grounds of an 18th-century manor — it’s gorgeous!
