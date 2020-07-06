CHEAT SHEET
Ryan Adams Apologizes for Alleged Abuse a Year Later
Ryan Adams has written a public apology more than a year after seven women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore, accused him of emotional abuse and harassment. “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career,” the singer wrote in an essay published by the Daily Mail. The allegations against Adams came out in a 2019 New York Times report in which Moore called Adams “psychologically abusive” and said he prevented her from making new connections in her career or working with other managers and producers. Adams denied Moore’s allegations at the time they came out but now says he is sober and willing to confront his past behavior.