Missing British Woman’s Boyfriend Charged for Allegedly Refusing to Let Authorities Aboard His Yacht
‘SHE DESERVES ANSWERS’
Ryan Bane, boyfriend to missing British woman Sarm Heslop, has been charged with obstructing police during their investigation on the yacht where she was last seen, The Times reports. Bane allegedly told police that they could not go onto his luxury catamaran, The Siren Song, to conduct their investigation, and attempted to block their entrance by standing in the doorway. However, police boarded the vessel anyway. Bane is using his fifth amendment right to not answer police interrogations, and his catamaran was free to leave from its mooring last Wednesday.
Bane reported Heslop missing from the ship 10 hours after he last saw her, officials say. He also faces non-criminal citations for failing to provide documentation of the ship and safety equipment issues, according to The Times. Kate Owen, Heslop’s close friend, told the Mirror that she is confused about Bane’s unwillingness to comply with police and that he has since cut off contact with her. “We will not leave quietly, we need a thorough investigation, we deserve answers. She deserves answers,” an online post from Owen reads.