A Year After Breaking Neck in Crash, Cochran-Siegle Returns to Win Silver for U.S. in Super-G
COMEBACK KID
Almost fifty years to the day since his mom, Barbara Cochran, won Olympic gold in the slalom, Ryan Cochran-Siegle grabbed a shock silver medal in the super-G at the Beijing Winter Games. The 29-year-old from Vermont clearly has the Olympics in his blood, but after breaking his neck last year in a crash in Kitzbuehel, Austria, his career at the top appeared to be under threat. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old comeback kid turned in a super-controlled run to claim silver in the super-G. It was Team USA’s first Alpine skiing medal at the Beijng Winter Olympics. Cochran-Siegle finished just four one-hundredths of a second behind Austrian Matthias Mayer, who underlined his status as one of the sport’s greats with his third Olympic gold after victory in the downhill in Sochi 2014 and super-G in Pyeongchang four years later.