24-Year-Old College Basketball Coach in Georgia Dies From COVID-19
A 24-year-old college assistant basketball coach in Georgia died from COVID-19 Monday, highlighting the toll the virus can take on younger people. Ryan Dupree, who worked at Shorter University in Rome, died at a hospital two days after testing positive for the virus. “The Shorter University family was saddened to learn of the tragic death of Coach Ryan Dupree,” a spokesperson told WSB-TV. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers are with them and the basketball team in this time of loss.”
Dupree played basketball at his high school in Alabama before circuiting through different colleges between Alabama and Mississippi. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.