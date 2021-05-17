Ex-Navy Lieutenant Says U.S. Pilots Have Seen UFOs Every Single Day for Years
‘WATCHING US EVERY DAY’
Spotting an UFO sounds like the most extraordinary thing you could witness—but, according to former U.S. Navy Lt. Ryan Graves, pilots see them every single day off the Atlantic coast. Graves was one of many current and ex-military officials to speak about their UFO experiences on Sunday’s 60 Minutes. He said UFOs should be considered not as an outlandish conspiracy theory but as a very real national-security risk. Graves said he first saw a UFO in restricted airspace near Virginia Beach in 2014, and the object showed up on his radar and infrared targeting cameras. He said the sightings have happened “every day for at least a couple years” and has three explanations: top-secret U.S. technology, foreign spying devices, or something not from this planet. “The highest probability is it’s a threat-observation program,” said the pilot, adding: “If these were tactical jets from another country that were hangin’ out up there, it would be a massive issue. But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”
The show came ahead of an expected intelligence report on the sightings next month.