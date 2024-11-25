Father Searching for Missing Daughter Falls to His Death at LAX Airport

WHAT IS GOING ON?

The search for a missing Hawaii woman has turned tragic after her father, who flew to Los Angeles to search for his daughter, jumped to his death from a parking garage near the airport, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Ryan Kobayashi had spent 13 days looking for daughter Hannah, 30, who vanished after she missed a connecting flight to New York on Nov. 8, a nonprofit working with the family told KTLA news.

His body was found at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

“This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably,” a nonprofit working with the family to find Hannah told KTLA in a statement.

The group urged the public to continue searching for Hannah while the family grieves the loss of its “pillar.”

Hannah Kobayashi was scheduled to fly from Hawaii to New York to visit her aunt upstate. But instead of catching her connecting flight in Los Angeles, surveillance footage showed her leaving the airport and taking the metro downtown.

The next day, she was spotted on a TikTok video at The Grove shopping center, and then she sent a Venmo payment to two unknown people, according to KTLA. On Nov. 11, her mother texted her and asked if she’d made it to New York.

She wrote back saying no, and sent messages to friends saying she didn’t feel safe and that someone was trying to steal her money and identity.

“I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds. From someone I thought I loved,” she wrote.

Other messages didn’t sound like her, using words like “hun” that she never used. A photo was posted to her Instagram on Nov. 11, but nobody has heard from her since, her family said.

Ryan Kobayashi represented the family in media interviews as they searched for Hannah.

“We’re just hoping that she is safe and healthy and alive,” he said earlier this month. “And if anybody knows anything, we’d just really appreciate any kind of help.”