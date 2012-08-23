Ryan Lochte Dishes on Prince Harry

CHEAT SHEET
Olympic swimming star Ryan Lochte and exhibitionist royal Prince Harry may have appeared to be BFFs after the two paled around in Las Vegas last weekend, but Lochte is now saying he’s relieved that the two didn’t become too close. When asked by Matt Lauer during an appearance on the Today show Thursday morning whether Harry invited him to the now-infamous game of strip billiards, Lochte said he, thankfully, was not asked to join: “I’m kinda happy. I don’t need that.” Before their romp in the pool, Lochte said Prince Harry simply said to him “hey, you want to do somethin’” and the pair just jumped in and started racing.