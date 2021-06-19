CHEAT SHEET
Ryan Lochte Doesn’t Make Olympic Squad 5 Years After Scandal
The gas station bathrooms of Tokyo are safe. Ryan Lochte, the swimmer who lied about being robbed at the Rio Olympics and was later suspended from the sport for doping, will not get the chance to show the world how much he has allegedly changed. The 36-year-old has failed to score a berth on his fifth Olympics squad, finishing just seventh in the 200-meter individual medley. He is bummed. “I really wanted to be on this Olympic team,” he said afterward. “This is probably my most important swim meet that I’ve ever had in my entire career, the one that meant the most to me. So falling short and feeling like I let everyone down was one of the hardest things.”